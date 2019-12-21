Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- Sifting through her tip jar at the end of a Saturday night shift, a waitress at Pompei’s Pizza in Tunkhannock says she was expecting to come up with about 50 bucks in total but last weekend she found something special.

"I dumped out the change and noticed there was a card in there and I was like 'oh this is cute they left me a little card' and I flipped it over and there was a 100 dollar bill attached to it," waitress Montana Kelder said.

The card reads "Be nice like Bryce." They began circulating after the death of 18-year-old Bryce Brown of Tunkhannock back in 2018. The boy’s family and friends wanted to let Bryce continue to light the world up with kind gestures. The owner of Pompei’s says this little Christmas miracle is extra special since Bryce’s family members are regular customers at the pizza shop.

"I did hear something it might have gotten as far as Massachusetts. When I heard the story, it was heartfelt to see it come right back," owner of Pompei’s Pizza Antonio Manganaro said.

"I work at Price Chopper in Montrose as well and they did stuff like this there too. They would like pay for people groceries, but I just didn't think it would happen here," Kelder said.

Montana says it was a busy Saturday night when this happened, and she couldn't identify the big tipper if she tried. In fact, when she found that 100-dollar bill at the bottom of her tip jar she thought it was a mistake.

"She came up to me and she was like someone left me 100 bill what do I do with it?" Manganaro said.

But once she realized the money was intended to light up her holiday season, she was very grateful.

"It just makes me really, really happy and really proud of where I grew up and my community that we're such a tight-knit area that we can do these things for each other," Kelder said.

Montana tells Newswatch 16 she does plan to pay it forward and keep the card moving. She says she will forever remember Bryce Brown, especially since she drives by his family home every day on her way to work.