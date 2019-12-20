× Vehicle Slams into Home after Police Chase

LANSFORD, Pa. — Police in Carbon County say a chase ended with a vehicle into a home in Lansford.

Lansford police posted pictures of the scene on Facebook.

Police tried to pull the car over Thursday night when it took off, striking another vehicle before crashing into the place on Walnut Street.

No one in the home was injured. A person in the vehicle that was struck, and two passengers in the suspect’s car were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle is facing charges.