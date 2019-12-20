Therapy Dogs Bring Healing to Patients

BATON ROUGE, La. — (Graham Ulkins, WAFB) Some four-legged friends visited patients at a Louisiana hospital for the holidays.

Hospital officials say their little visits can do a lot of good.

Just like a doctor or nurse, these four-legged attendants have a schedule to keep.

Hospital rounds that bring healing to patients.

“You’re a pretty dog. I need about three like you,” said patient Fredd Carter.

These therapy dogs, from the program Tiger Hats, come from a partnership with the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine. They visit patients here at the Pennington Cancer Center twice a month.

“Them little boogers they were ready to play,” Freddie Carter, patient, said. “I wish I could have gotten on that floor and played with them.”

Research shows that just a ten-minute visit can have real health benefits.

“Has been shown to decrease anxiety, blood pressure, pulse, pain levels, all without any type of medication,” Zack Smith, Pennington Cancer Center BR General, said. “Just reaching out and touching a little furry friend.”

The visits help family members too, even hospital staff and the volunteers who bring the pups.

“It’s a joy to get to see the patients happy,” said Tiger Hats Volunteer Sarah Brunet. “Some cry. Some smile. Some laugh and that’s the best part of it.”

Milo and Saint went through extensive screening and training before becoming therapy dogs.

They’re also bathed and sequestered 24 hours ahead of each visit.

“These animals come in. They see some very sick people. And what we never want to do is increase the risk of somebody gaining a micro-organism or get infected with something out in the general population,” Smith said.

“Two dogs come visit me, tickled the heck out of me,” Carter said.

The program has been around through the LSU vet school since 1991.

