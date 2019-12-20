Surprise Scholarship Announcement For Lake Lehman Grad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. -- At last week's team banquet, Penn State Football coach James Franklin blindsided Nick Eury with a scholarship that will pay for his final fall and spring semesters.

"He's been grinding for this program for a long time," Franklin said "A long time. And it's tonight I want you to know that Nick Eury is going to be put on a full scholarship.

Eury starred at Lake Lehman High School before walking on at Penn State as a running back.

His parents couldn't be prouder.

"He was getting choked, we were sitting there he was getting choked up," Dave Eury, Nick's father, said. "Then the climax, the end of it, when he (Franklin) says, 'Nick Eury, I'm putting you on full scholarship,' something close to those words. Then the waterfalls opened up."

"You know what, it's all you can hope for. So proud," Nick's mother Donna added.

Look for Chase Senior's full report on the scholarship surprise on Monday.