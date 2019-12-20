× Stevens Says: Hurry, Hurry, Hurry

Well, we are into it now, are we not; the Christmas season and all is what I mean. What was once far over the next three or four horizons is now instead on the next road and that road leads to us, to you and me! Is it no wonder then that we are slightly more than frightened of our current standings.

The panic mode has settled quietly over us. Hidden at first by the cares of work and home, not to mention kids and car repairs we barely noticed it’s coming. Well, no more dear reader, it is here and we had best get our collective selves up and out the door at the next opportunity and see if we can get a few things, some this and that stuff. Stocking Stuffers is what merchants call them. We shoppers tend to refer to them as emergency rations. They are what you buy when you have neither an inclination of what little Timmy or delightful Deborah might want nor the money if you do know. That ship bearing the dollar sign flag sailed some time ago. Now we are down to the last few coins in our possession, those carefully separated from the lint at the bottom of our no longer deep pockets.

Let’s see, what might it be? Even this supply chain has lost a few links here and there and many of the toys that might fit comfortably in a child’s hand have been snapped up by smart shoppers who were out somewhere around the first week of November. Ah, if only we had the foresight, eh? Truth is, we don’t.

We’ll shop until we drop wondering each moment if we have enough to bring smiles to kids faces on Christmas morning. Relax, we probably will. Merry Christmas.