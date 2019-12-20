Scott Campbell hit a three with 1.2 seconds left, as the Hazleton Area boys basketball team beat Abington Heights 45-42 on Friday night.
Scott Campbell’s Late Three Lifts Hazleton Area Over Abington Heights
-
PIttston Area vs Abington Heights girls basketball
-
Williamsport Boys Beat Abington Heights in Overtime 48-46
-
Pottsville vs Abington Heights boys basketball
-
High School Football: Week 4 Matchups
-
Scranton Prep vs Abington Heights boys soccer
-
-
Mullaney Has Molded Pottsville Into A Basketball Powerhouse In The Last 12 Years
-
Park Improvement Projects in Luzerne County
-
High School Football: Week #10 Matchups
-
High School Football: Week #7 Schedule
-
High School Football Schedule Week #9 2019
-
-
High School Football: Week 6 Schedule
-
High School Football Schedule Week #8 2019
-
High School Football Schedule Week #5 2019