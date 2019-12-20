Santa Visits Newborns in Williamsport

Posted 4:02 pm, December 20, 2019, by

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Newborns at UPMC Susquehanna Hospital in Williamsport got a surprise visit on Friday.

It’s one of the busiest times of the year for Santa Claus, but he took some time out of his busy schedule to greet some new faces at the hospital in Williamsport.

Santa posed for pictures with each of the newborn babies. With Christmas right around the corner, Santa says he has to make some tweaks to his naughty and nice list.

“This one will be easy, they will be right on to the nice list, of course,” Santa said.

Families watched as their newborns met Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick for the first time.

“It’s really neat, her actual due date was Christmas Day, so we named her Bailey for George Bailey in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ It’s a big influence on us so it will serve as a great reminder,” Zac Baggett said.

“They’re out before the holidays, and I kind of forgot it was the holidays, but our friends out in the community are so excited about the twins. They’re not just for us, they’re for everybody,” Megan Pryor said.

Every baby born through the rest of the holiday season at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport will receive their very own knitted Santa hat.

“I love the outfits and it makes everybody look like twins,” Pryor said.

UPMC Susquehanna hopes Santa Claus will return next year to greet another batch of babies.

