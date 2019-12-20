× Robber Gets Cash, Cigarettes in Mini Mart Holdup

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in Monroe County.

State police said the robber entered the M&M Mini Mart on Business Route 209 in Hamilton Township, near Stroudsburg, around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, and demanded cash and two cartons of cigarettes. He got away with about $3,700 worth of money and merchandise.

Troopers say the man had his face covered by a neon yellow reflective vest.

A neighbor says he got into a white pickup truck.