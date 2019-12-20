Pickup Truck Slams into Pittston Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON, Pa. -- A pickup truck ripped a gaping hole into a home in Luzerne County.

It was around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday when the driver of a pickup lost control and drove the truck through a home on the 200 block of Parsonage Street in Pittston.

The truck drove into the home, winding up in a bedroom. The house, however, was condemned shortly after the crash, determining the home was unsafe.

Two people were inside the home at the time.

The man who sleeps in that first-floor bedroom where the truck crashed said five minutes after the time of the crash, he would have been in bed.

"I thought the ceiling fell down that was my first thought, and then I came upstairs, and there was a truck with the lights facing right inside my bedroom and smoke coming up. It was like a movie," said Paul Burdi.

One man sleeping on the second floor said he had just fallen asleep when the truck came barreling through.

"All I heard was bang boom, bang boom. I was shocked. I didn't know what happened if someone was breaking in if he slammed the door. I came running downstairs to make sure everyone was okay, and there was a truck just sitting there," explained Matthew Ward.

The driver was taken to the hospital. There's no word on his condition or what caused him to lose control of the truck.

The people who lived in the home are being assisted by the Red Cross.

