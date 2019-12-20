Leckey’s Look at the Bright Side Podcast: Handling Holiday Stress

Posted 11:15 am, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:38AM, December 20, 2019

In his latest podcast, Ryan sits down with psychologist Dr. David Palmiter.

Dr. Palmiter, who’s also a professor at Marywood University, shares tips and tricks on handling holiday stress.  Plus, offers suggestions to prevent family dinners from turning disastrous if someone brings up politics, and ways to approach a new year.

Don’t forget to click “subscribe” in the player above so we can let you know when the next episode premieres.

You can also listen to Ryan’s podcast on your favorite podcast platform; iTunesSpotifyGoogle and more!

You can reach Dr. Palmiter on Twitter @HelpingParents, email:  david.palmiter@therapyemail.com or his blog/website at this link.

Dr. Palmiter’s BIO:

I have 25+ years of counseling experience.

I’m also an author, professor, past president of the PA Psychological Association (PPA) and a Fellow of three organizations; moreover, I have contributed to multiple national media projects (e.g., CNN, Washington Post, New York Times).

I specialize in childhood, adolescent and couple issues. I treat adults and youth in individual, marital and family therapy; I also provide forensic evaluations. I have three primary goals (1) To create a confidential, safe and caring atmosphere for my clients. (2) To offer services that are informed by research. And, (3) to help my clients reach their goals ASAP.

I emphasize understanding and reflecting back on my clients’ strengths and not rushing in with recommendations until I have taken enough time to understand the important issues. I also value collaborating with my clients in forming measurable goals and in choosing the science-based methods for healing and the promotion of joy and meaning.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.