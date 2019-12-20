Leckey’s Look at the Bright Side Podcast: Handling Holiday Stress

In his latest podcast, Ryan sits down with psychologist Dr. David Palmiter.

Dr. Palmiter, who’s also a professor at Marywood University, shares tips and tricks on handling holiday stress. Plus, offers suggestions to prevent family dinners from turning disastrous if someone brings up politics, and ways to approach a new year.

You can reach Dr. Palmiter on Twitter @HelpingParents, email: david.palmiter@therapyemail.com or his blog/website at this link.

Dr. Palmiter’s BIO:

I have 25+ years of counseling experience.

I’m also an author, professor, past president of the PA Psychological Association (PPA) and a Fellow of three organizations; moreover, I have contributed to multiple national media projects (e.g., CNN, Washington Post, New York Times).

I specialize in childhood, adolescent and couple issues. I treat adults and youth in individual, marital and family therapy; I also provide forensic evaluations. I have three primary goals (1) To create a confidential, safe and caring atmosphere for my clients. (2) To offer services that are informed by research. And, (3) to help my clients reach their goals ASAP.

I emphasize understanding and reflecting back on my clients’ strengths and not rushing in with recommendations until I have taken enough time to understand the important issues. I also value collaborating with my clients in forming measurable goals and in choosing the science-based methods for healing and the promotion of joy and meaning.