Hitting the Slopes at Camelback Mountain Resort

Posted 4:45 pm, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:51PM, December 20, 2019

POCONO TOWNSHIP — Weather conditions were perfect to ride some slopes at Camelback Mountain Resort near Tannersville.

Marijke Picca lives nearby.  She’s thrilled to be back on her snowboard.

“You can just hang out and enjoy the weather. It’s a great way to enjoy the cold weather. Everyone is always inside in the winter. This is the best way to spend the winter,” said Picca.

Camelback currently has more than a dozen trails open for the season. Snow guns have been working overtime since temperatures dropped.

“December is always kind of weird. We’ve been open for three weeks now but people just aren’t in the mindset yet, so even though it’s cold, we got some natural snow and with the snow squalls the other day everyone is like, ‘Oh, I have snow in my backyard, so let’s go out.’ This has really been the first awesome day. It’s perfect, beautiful, sunny and we have great snow. It’s really the time of year,” said A.J. Stack, Camelback Mountain Resort.

In just a few days, many people will be off for holiday break. Skiers and snowboarders here wanted to get their time in before this place gets very crowded.

David Baldicanas lives in Stroudsburg.  He can’t ask for better weather or trail conditions.

It’s actually really soft. Everything is holding up to skiing and snowboarding so I am definitely enjoying it,” said Baldicanas.

Managers at Camelback tell Newswatch 16, they hope to have upwards of 20 trails open this weekend and into the holiday week.

