Gerrity’s Gears Up For the Holiday Rush

LUZERNE, Pa. -- The staff at Gerrity's grocery store in Luzerne have a message for customers as they flock to the store to pick up their holiday essentials, "Whatever you need. We're ready. Just Bring it on."

Customers were very adamant about the parking situation outside the store.

"Yeah the parking is horrendous outside so uh but everything is well stocked, I'm very happy," shopper Gail Pabst of Luzerne said.

Nate Albrect of Shavertown also shared Pabst's sentiment on the parking.

"My gosh the parking lot is crazy that's one, I don't want to call it a complaint, but you see that everywhere and it's not their fault it's the driver's fault but uh it's busy, it's packed," he said.

Matt Schaffer is the deli manager at the store, he says he's particularly busy.

"For the most part yeah, we're up to our eyeballs in a lot of stuff. A lot of different things. A lot of deliveries," Schaffer said. "Coleslaw is the number one most popular thing at least what I do and then it's um a lot of other stuff that people like. Meatloaf, lasagnas, all this they want to pick it up cold so they can heat it up on Christmas day just have a good meal.

"It's busy, we're twice as busy now since Thomas's stores closed," Mike Yusko, an assistant manager added. "Seems like we're getting all the back mountain business that we had it actually probably increased by 50 percent."

Management at Gerrity's said this could be their best holiday season yet.

"Yes our online orders have increased in catering and delivering so we're just trying to we have the shoppers in place and get the orders out the door as fast as we can," said Amanda Adams, E-Commerce Lead.

Employees say if you want to avoid the crowd you can order your groceries online through the Rosie app. Deliveries will go out until 2pm on Christmas Eve, but you can shop at the store until 5pm the day before Christmas.