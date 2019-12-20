× Fire Department Donates Coats to Students

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters in Luzerne County spent their morning with students. It wasn’t for a fire drill. It was to bring them a very special and very essential gift for these cold winter days.

Some students at Solomon Plains Junior High School had many coats to choose from, all provided by firefighters that serve their neighborhood.

“This year we partnered up with the city of Wilkes-Barre’s fire department as well to do the Operation Warm that we’ve done for the past couple years now, and everything to help with the school,” said Plains Township Fire capt. Mike Vanluvender.

Students say until now facing the sub-freezing temperatures on the way to school was brutal.

“I was freezing, and my face felt like it was frozen and since I have to hold stuff, my hands are really cold,” Alissa Knights said.

“Sadly, it’s a problem that we see all the time, even when we come down, we do a lot of community events down at the school and everything. We’re from this community too and we see these kids all the time and the last thing we want to see is they don’t have a coat for the wintertime,” Capt. Vanluvender said.

“I think it’s actually pretty nice because they are giving it to people who need them,” Nathan Miller said.

Organizers with the Plains Township Fire Department tell Newswatch 16 last year they were able to provide coats to 36 students. This year, they’re able to give coats to 108. They say that growth is thanks to the generosity of the community.

“In Plains here, their ladies auxiliary and their social club, both were able to donate for us. The Lions Club donated for us, the Henry Club ladies auxiliary donated for us, so the community really stepped up with this to make sure this could happen this year,” Vanluvender said.