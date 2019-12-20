Electric Building Lights Up Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The windows of the Scranton Electric Building on Linden Street have been lit up with colorful lighting for the holidays.

Folks gathered along Courthouse Square to see the lights switch-on.

Electric City Escape, a tenant in the historic building, sponsored the effort.

"We took a certain type of light that we use here to start and we flood all the windows throughout the whole building," Ryan Hnat of Electric City Escape said. "We use these timers coordinating times with the sign on the building. It took a lot of time all this week to get that to work."

The lights are flipped on every night at 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The light show runs through January.

 

 

