Death Investigation in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of a woman at a home in Wilkes-Barre.
Authorities arrived at the home on Matson Avenue around 2 p.m. to check on a resident and found a woman dead inside.
Police have not said how the woman died.
Newswatch 16 spoke to one person who knew the woman who was found dead.
“My breath is taken away. This is so sad, so sad, I don’t understand,” Jill Smith said.
Investigators are considering the death suspicious pending an autopsy.
Developing story, check back for updates.