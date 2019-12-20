Death Investigation in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 4:12 pm, December 20, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of a woman at a home in Wilkes-Barre.

Authorities arrived at the home on Matson Avenue around 2 p.m. to check on a resident and found a woman dead inside.

Police have not said how the woman died.

Newswatch 16 spoke to one person who knew the woman who was found dead.

“My breath is taken away. This is so sad, so sad, I don’t understand,” Jill Smith said.

Investigators are considering the death suspicious pending an autopsy.

Developing story, check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.