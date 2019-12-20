Death Investigation in Wilkes-Barre

UPDATE: Wilkes-Barre Police have just confirmed they are looking into a suspicious death investigation. One woman was found dead in a home on Matson Avenue after a welfare check was requested. Police just obtained a search warrant for the home. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/67x9k1Ax75 — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) December 20, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of a woman at a home in Wilkes-Barre.

Authorities arrived at the home on Matson Avenue around 2 p.m. to check on a resident and found a woman dead inside.

Police have not said how the woman died.

Newswatch 16 spoke to one person who knew the woman who was found dead.

“My breath is taken away. This is so sad, so sad, I don’t understand,” Jill Smith said.

Investigators are considering the death suspicious pending an autopsy.

Developing story, check back for updates.