Carbondale Students get Nursing Home Residents in Christmas Spirit

Posted 6:41 pm, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:38PM, December 20, 2019

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- The Christmas spirit is alive and well inside Aventura at Creekside, a nursing home in Carbondale.

The Carbondale Area High School chorus stopped by to serenade the residents with Christmas classics.

The chorus sang at Creekside for the first time last year. Now, it's one of their favorite gifts to give during the holiday season.

And the residents weren't just getting sung to. They were showing off their pipes as well.

Bernice Owens says Aventura at Creekside is the best place to be around Christmastime because of events like this.

"This is the best place to be because we're getting a lot of care and people are doing a lot of stuff like that. I appreciate what they're doing," Owens said.

