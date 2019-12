× Warrant Out for Alleged Porch Pirate

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police think they know who swiped a package from a porch in Luzerne County.

Hanover Township police believe the man in the video is 24-year-old Jose Guzman of Wilkes-Barre.

A warrant is out for his arrest.

Officers say he stole the package back on December 11th from the home in the Marion Terrace section of Hanover Township in Luzerne County.