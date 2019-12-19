× Teacher Wins New Car for Giving Back

KINGSTON, Pa. — For the last eight years, United Way of Wyoming Valley and Motorworld Toyota have teamed up to make someone’s Christmas a little extra special.

“This is just an awesome day for us this is one of the most exciting days of the campaign because we get to recognize, it’s just a way to thank our donors,” Bill Jones of United Way of Wyoming Valley said.

This year, the winner of a donor drawing is Rita Skechus, a teacher at the Luzerne Intermediate Unit in Kingston.

Co-workers gathered around with their cell phones to capture the big moment.

“First of all, I want to thank you for donating to the United Way,” Jones said.

“Yes,” donor drawing winner Rita Skechus said.

“Don’t cry, it’s all good. You donated to the United Way,” Jones said.

“Yes,” Skechus said.

“And you are the lucky winner of our drawing,” Jones said.

“What?” Skechus exclaimed.

“And you have won a two-year lease and let me show you the vehicle,” Jones said.

“Oh, my God,” Skechus said as she began to cheer.

Skechus has been an emotional support and life skills teacher at LIU for 19 years.

“From what we know about Rita because of her friends and colleagues have told us when her name was selected yesterday. She’s just a humble good person who wants to do well and so her generosity gets rewarded in a very fun way,” Jones said.

With tears of joy, Rita was shown her new car.

“I am just totally shocked. I am in utter shock. I thought I was just coming down for a meeting with my bosses. I thought maybe I was getting the boot. I thought, oh, my God, I guess I knew there was some kind of giveaway when you sign up, but you know you never really pay attention to that because who knows who wins those things, you know? It’s wonderful. It’s just wonderful. I am in shock. I am totally speechless and that’s very surprising for me that’s not usually the case,” Skechus exclaimed.

Rita tells Newswatch 16 she will continue to support the United Way of Wyoming Valley and work to pay it forward.