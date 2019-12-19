In this edition of Talkback 16, the cost of holiday light displays, holiday greetings, and comments about Wednesday's deadly pileup during a snow squall on Interstate 80.
Talkback 16: Holiday Cheer and Driving in Inclement Weather
-
Talkback 16: Controversy and the Holidays
-
Talkback 16: The Irishman, A.C. Moore Closing and a Very Lonely Caller
-
Talkback 16: Rushing the Holidays and Increasing the Age to Buy Tobacco
-
Talkback 16: Free Parking and Porch Pirates
-
Talkback 16: Commercials and Holiday Houses
-
-
Talkback 16: The Art of Human Connection
-
Lonely Talkback Caller Finds New Friends on Thanksgiving
-
Talkback 16: Snowstorm Chatter and Shooting of Alleged Kidnapper
-
Talkback 16: Giving up on Talkback
-
Talkback 16: Sunday Hunting
-
-
Talkback 16: Callers Defend Kurt and Ranger
-
Talkback 16: Snow and Power Outages
-
Talkback 16: Shawn Christy, Hunting Season