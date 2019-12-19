Students Participate in ‘Mindfulness Week’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Students at East Stroudsburg Area High School South are giving their minds a break this week. One group took part in a yoga meditation session.

"I think this is a great idea. You bring kids out and get stress off them,” junior Jonathen Santiago said.

Amy McMahon led the yoga session. She runs an organization called "Shanti Students." Her job is to bring mindful activities, like yoga, into school districts. She thinks it's great the school decided to host "mindfulness week" before students head home for holiday break.

"I think this is divine. It's really important. Holidays can create stress so often we are in a time and space just focusing on what we don't have. So to be in a space and realize that okay, I am so grateful and I have so much to be blessed for. It's really incredible,” McMahon said.

The yoga class is all part of the school's "Mindfulness Week."

Each day, there is a different theme. Along with group activities, students also listened to speakers and presentations about academic stressors, coping skills and high school culture.

"Given the issues that we are seeing in society with the lack of mindfulness lots of things distracting us, technology, we thought we'd give the students many opportunities to practice tools of mindfulness,” English teacher Trish Tiernan said.

Students tell Newswatch 16, they enjoyed relieving a little bit of stress this week.

"It's been a great week, I think," Santiago said.

Mindfulness Week wraps up here at East Stroudsburg Area High School South on Friday.