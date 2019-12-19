× Pushing For Safer Roads

DAMASCUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Road conditions area point of contention for many drivers in many communities around here.

Thursday night in Wayne County, folks have turned out to let their elected officials know exactly how they feel.

A big crowd has gathered at Damascus Elementary School for a PennDOT town hall.

Folks tell Newswatch 16 that’s because the roads in Wayne County are absolutely deplorable.

We found chunks missing from Wescott Road when we were in the Honesdale Area earlier this year.

Workers have since made some temporary fixes, but people here are demanding something more than a bandaid.