Pennsylvania Nurse Allegedly Recorded Hundreds of Patients, Sexually Assaulted Woman in ER

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man accused of producing and possessing child pornography following an investigation in April has now been charged with offenses related to the alleged videotaping of patients at UPMC Carlisle and the sexual assault of a patient in the hospital’s emergency room, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday.

Michael Bragg, of Franklin County, a former nurse at the hospital, is accused of recording videos of 206 patients, including nearly two dozen minors, and sexually assaulting a nude, intubated and unconscious woman in the hospital’s emergency room between January 2016 and April 19, 2019.

During that time, 39-year-old Bragg, also touched the breasts of another emergency room patient, the Attorney General’s Office alleges.

“People who were rushed to the emergency room or needed serious medical attention were violated by this man,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “This sick sexual predator took advantage of patients when they were at their most vulnerable, in need of care. Thanks to the full cooperation of UPMC Carlisle, we identified all victims throughout this investigation.”

The new charges against Bragg include one count each of aggravated indecent assault related to the vaginal penetration of a hospital patient, indecent assault related to the fondling of a patient’s breast without consent and criminal use of a communication facility, 19 counts of sexual abuse of children, manufacturing of child pornography, 171 counts of invasion of privacy, and 201 counts of interception, disclosure or use of wire, electronic or oral communication.

The Attorney General’s Office said an investigation into Bragg continued after his arrest in April and the above charges are as a result of videos discovered on his laptop computer that allegedly show hospital patients in various stages of undress.

“This was a complex, technical investigation which led to these charges being filed. But in the end, it was a simple case of standing up for victims,” Attorney General Shapiro added.

Bragg will be arraigned Thursday in Mount Holly Springs.

If you were a patient at UPMC Carlisle’s emergency room between January 2016 and April 19, 2019, and believe you were treated by Michael Bragg — please call the Child Predator Hotline at 1-800-385-1044.