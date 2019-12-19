Mayfield Woman Celebrates 108th Birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- Anna Dragon was born on December 19th, 1911. She's celebrating her 108th birthday the right way, with cake, balloons, and surrounded by her family and friends.

And she's not really fazed by her age.

Anna is one of 10 siblings.

Her 96-year-old brother, Raymond, came up from Lake Ariel for the big celebration at the Carbondale nursing home, where she's spent the last 7 birthdays. He says he's proud of his older sister.

"She raised me. She didn't do a very good job,” Raymond Naholnik laughed.

Good genes in their family. Anna and Raymond’s oldest sister lived until she was 100.

"It's amazing that Anna made it to 108. We're not surprised, she's a feisty old lady," granddaughter Deborah Rafter said.

Anna got plenty of gifts, but one didn't come from her family and friends. It came from the white house - a birthday card signed by president trump.

Even though Anna lives in the nursing home, she still manages to catch a ride every so often to Mohegan Sun Pocono for her favorite activity.

"When I go to the casino, I start with the quarters and I'll play and usually on the quarters I'll win $500,"

She may be 108, but anna's still got game.

She makes time now for play, but her secret to living to 108?

"Work! I worked hard!" Anna said.

We were hoping for a different answer, but numbers don't lie!