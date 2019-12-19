Going to A Galaxy Far, Far Away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- The long-awaited third installment of the current Star Wars trilogy is here with The Rise of Skywalker hitting the big screens.

Here at Cinemark in Moosic, Star Wars fans were out well before showtime. Some getting into the excitement coming dressed as the movie’s well-known characters.

“I’ve been looking forward to see since the day the last Star Wars movie came out, which is the Last Jedi which is two years ago, I’ve been looking forward to it since then,” Kevin Carroll of West Pittston said.

The movie once again takes us into a galaxy far, far away with returning heroes Rey, Finn, and Poe, fighting against evil forces threatening to take over the universe.

But will the resistance’s main adversary, Kylo Ren, the son of Han Solo and Princess Leia, give in to the forces of good or submit to the dark side?

This is bittersweet as it’s not only the last movie in this current trilogy but also the last installment in the Star Wars saga that first hit the silver screen more than 30 years ago.

“I have no words for it, it’s going to be a fabulous ending to an epic saga, hopefully, they’ll come out with newer stuff, of course not the same storyline, but at least some stories hopefully,” Lou Lilgeros of Shickshinny said.