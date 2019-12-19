Does It Really Work: Mangatalites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. -- The maker of the Mangatalites claims, the gloves have rechargeable long-lasting led lights, pockets for storage and come in a variety of sizes and styles. Winter gloves to fingerless gloves, all kinds of colors too. They were designed and engineered right here in Lewisburg.

These gloves are great for walking, running, biking, working outside or taking the dog for a walk! These gloves have two settings, low and high brightness. No more carrying a flashlight or other lighting devices.

Just put the gloves on and go! It's that simple. But does it really work?