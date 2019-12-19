Crews Rescue PPL Worker after Fall into Electrical Vault

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Rescue crews were called out Thursday morning to rescue a man who fell into an electrical vault in Scranton.

The worker for PPL was working on a transformer on Center Street, near The Marketplace at Steamtown, around 10:30 a.m. when the ladder he was on broke, causing him to fall about 12 feet.

Crews were able to use a crane that was already at the site to lower a basket down and pull the worker out of the hole.

Responders said the man has minor injuries. It took crew more than 30 minutes to get the worker out of the vault.

