Crews Rescue Man from Sewer Grate in Bitter Cold

Posted 6:01 am, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:37AM, December 19, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Crews braved the bitter cold to rescue a man from a pipe in Scranton.

It happened along Elm Street around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Fire crews had to cut a sewer grate away to pull a man stuck inside to safety.

They're not sure how long he was there before he was discovered.

They estimate maybe 45 minutes to an hour. He was wearing a sleeveless shirt, pants, and shoes.

He told fire officials he had fallen in the Lackawanna River before somehow pulling himself into a drain pipe and crawling up.

"A gentleman that was walking by heard a voice coming out of the sewer grate over there. [He] went over, looked down, and he saw a gentleman stuffed down in the sewer basin. Apparently, he had come from the river which is to our west, crawled up the pipe, and unknown reason why," said Lt. Tom Irwin of the Scranton Fire Department. "We thought he was actually stuck in the flood control basin over there, we assumed by the information. I never dreamed he was down in the sewer catch basin like that where we found him."

Fire officials say the man was soaking wet and suffering from hypothermia because of the severe cold.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

As for the sewer grate, the city has called crews to get it repaired.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.