Crews Rescue Man from Sewer Grate in Bitter Cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Crews braved the bitter cold to rescue a man from a pipe in Scranton.

It happened along Elm Street around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Fire crews had to cut a sewer grate away to pull a man stuck inside to safety.

They're not sure how long he was there before he was discovered.

They estimate maybe 45 minutes to an hour. He was wearing a sleeveless shirt, pants, and shoes.

He told fire officials he had fallen in the Lackawanna River before somehow pulling himself into a drain pipe and crawling up.

"A gentleman that was walking by heard a voice coming out of the sewer grate over there. [He] went over, looked down, and he saw a gentleman stuffed down in the sewer basin. Apparently, he had come from the river which is to our west, crawled up the pipe, and unknown reason why," said Lt. Tom Irwin of the Scranton Fire Department. "We thought he was actually stuck in the flood control basin over there, we assumed by the information. I never dreamed he was down in the sewer catch basin like that where we found him."

Fire officials say the man was soaking wet and suffering from hypothermia because of the severe cold.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

As for the sewer grate, the city has called crews to get it repaired.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video