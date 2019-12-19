Chase Down Podcast: Wentz Delivers Again, Previewing Eagles – Cowboys, Top 5 Philly – Dallas Moments Since 2000

Last week, Chase explained why Eagles’ win over the Giants was the biggest and best of Carson Wentz’s career. Why? Because Wentz did something he hadn’t done much of in his career. Facing adversity, he put the team on his back and carried the Eagles to an overtime victory. On Sunday against Washington, Carson Wentz once again delivered another clutch comeback. There’s no doubt the experience from the week prior helped him in those moments. It’s all about development! Chase also previews the Cowboys – Eagles game on Sunday. Then story time and Chase shares his top 5 moments of the Dallas – Philly rivalry since 2000.

