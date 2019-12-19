Arrest Made in Hospital Vehicle Break-in

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton have made an arrest in a series of break-ins at hospital parking lots.

Kenneth Drake of Scranton was charged Thursday for an incident on Tuesday at a Regional Hospital parking garage.

Police have confirmed about 20 break-ins at hospital parking garages in the city.

Investigators said more arrests are possible and the investigation is continuing.

