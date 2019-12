× Two Hurt in Luzerne County Crash

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning in Luzerne County.

A total of four vehicles were involved in the wreck around 8:30 a.m. on Bear Creek Boulevard near Wilkes-Barre.

One person was in each vehicle. The drivers of the red car and the pickup truck were taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.