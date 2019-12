× Snow Squalls Cause Traffic Troubles

Fast-moving snow squalls caused problems on the road throughout the area on Wednesday.

Traffic was backed up on I-380 near the split with Interstate 80 because of a crash that has Interstate 80 eastbound closed between the rest area near Tannersville and the I-380 interchange.

A truck jackknifed on Interstate 81 south near the Nuangola exit.

Snow squalls led to a crash in Interstate 81 northbound in Lackawanna County.