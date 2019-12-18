Salvation Army Toy Distribution Helps Struggling Families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Lights are strung up in the gym at the Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg.

Tables filled with toys, games and more.

Santa is here with Mrs. Clause near. She's taking pictures to send back to the North Pole.

All of these presents will go home with families in need in Monroe County.

"Oh my gosh they are going to be excited. It's the community that is helping children that need more. Some kids that don't have as much," said Salima Amezquita, Stroudsburg.

Families get everything you see here for free.

Tables are broke up into age groups for boys and girls.

Major Gilbert Parkhurst says it's a joy watching people fill up their carts.

"When you see folks coming in and they have kind of a down look on their face but as they leave they have a big smile because they know they are going to have something to put under their tree for their kids. This is tremendous," said Major Gilbert Parkhurst, Salvation Army.

This toy distribution will help more than 22-hundred children here in Monroe County have a Christmas they won't forget AND because donations were so good this year. The organization was able to add another day.

"It's good because you know people care and they are willing to help. This community is great," said Janin Morris, East Stroudsburg," Janin Morris of East Stroudsburg said.

Morris was filling up her cart for three of her little ones.

Board games, coats, toys, you name it.

"They did great this year! People are very giving this year. It's a good thing," said Morris.

The final distribution will take place on Monday at the Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg.