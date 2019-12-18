Photos Released from Nanticoke Bank Robbery
NANTICOKE, Pa. — Police in Nanticoke are investigating a bank robbery.
It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Citizens Bank branch on North Market Street.
Investigators said the robber claimed to have a gun. He took off on foot.
5 comments
lickerblisters
Didn’t realize Nanticoke had enough money to justify having a bank. Did this by any chance happen in the Honey Pot section?
🐝👀
donny hud43987
LMAO!! They will never learn!!!
peach671
We now know what wnepjunkie looks like. Get a job, liberal tyrant low life.
jsrant
Hey, bro! How dumb can you be. I guess getting a job is not an option for a pos like you. Enjoy prison.
peach671
Wnepjunkie is stupid and it will never learn.