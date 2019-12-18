Mother Mourns Loss of 8-Year-Old Son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A family in Scranton is mourning the loss of an 8-year-old child who passed away last Saturday.

The mother of Elijah Maldonado says her son attempted to take his own life and died at the hospital a few days later.

“I feel like it's a movie, like it's not real, like I'm going to wake up and he's going to be there,” said Tiffany Bradecia, who is dealing with a heartbreak no parent should ever have to: the loss of a child.

Her 8-year-old son Elijah Maldonado died last Saturday after attempting to take his life the Saturday before.

“He had special needs and he needed extra attention, 24-hour attention that I couldn't give him,” said Tiffany.

Tiffany says Elijah had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder or ODD where he would throw violent profanity-laced temper tantrums.

On Saturday, December 7th, Elijah was fighting with his mother over what she was making for dinner.

Despite giving in to what Elijah wanted, Tiffany said he was still angry.

“He yelled before he went upstairs, ‘Oh I'm going to kill myself’ and I said ‘Stop playing, you don't play like that. You know your bacon's almost ready, don't play like that',” said Tiffany.

A few minutes later Tiffany went to get her son.

“I found him on the floor, in a sit-up position, with his head hanging from a doorknob, he had a bungee cord around his neck,” cried Tiffany. “I freaked out, I didn't know what to do, I thought he just passed out, I was smacking his face, he didn't want to wake up.”

Elijah's mother says her son was first taken Geisinger-CMC in Scranton but then had to be flown to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

Elijah remained on life support for 7 days, passing away this past Saturday.

Now as Tiffany prepares to bury her child, she has a message for parents.

“Don't ever underestimate their threats because you never know when it's going to be the last time that you see your child, not the last time they see you.”

Elijah's funeral will be this Saturday.

A viewing will be held the night before at Kearney Funeral Home in West Scranton from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.