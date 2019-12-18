Kid Scientist and TV Star Visits Montrose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTROSE, Pa. -- One of the stars of a tv show on the science Channel stopped by a high school in Susquehanna County on Wednesday to talk to some of the students his own age. The kid scientist is an old friend to the Montrose Area School District.

“I watch that show a lot, so seeing him in person is really cool,” eighth-grader Robert Welch said.

Elijah Horland is a cast member on MythBusters Junior, a series on The Science Channel.

Back in May, Elijah launched a weather balloon from Ithaca, New York, but about an hour later, it popped and crashed in Susquehanna County. So Montrose Area High School science teacher Mr. Anthony McKennas and his class of mostly seniors went out to find it.

“I was hopeful for maybe like one local STEM kid or scientist adult to go up the mountain interested in what they might find. Instead, I got this classroom of kids going out to find my gondola, and I was super surprised and happy,” Horland said.

A few weeks later, the Montrose students and the MythBusters star met here at The News Station to return the weather balloon back to its owner, and a new relationship was formed.

“I had no idea it was going to blow up to be such a large-scale project and adventure really,” science teacher Anthony McKennas said.

The new relationship with the MythBusters star comes at a perfect time. School officials are really trying to promote STEM -- science, technology, engineering, and math.

“We've actually communicated different ideas back and forth, we're learning stuff from each other. It's nice to actually be able to relate and have the students see the potential that other students have in their success,” McKennas said.

The MythBusters star and science lover calls himself a maker, specializing in making electronics. He showed off some of his stuff to the junior high students but also had a message about luck and opportunity.

“I feel even luckier that he decided to make a pit stop on his field trip to go receive the box and I feel lucky that they found it. It's a whole bunch of things,” McKennas said.