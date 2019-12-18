Intersection Upgrades Coming to Sans Souci Parkway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Drivers who frequent the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township will tell you this stretch gets very congested.

"Oh, it's busy, it's busy, busy all the time," explains Greg Hero of Nanticoke.

That's why some are thankful PennDOT will be spending more than $110,000 to upgrade traffic signals at three intersections on the Sans Souci to include pedestrian countdown signals with buttons, video detection systems, and other safety measures.

"The safety crosswalks are a definite plus. People have been hit going to and from work or just trying to cross the Sans Souci from one side to another so that will be a definite plus for the area," says Hero.

The three intersections to get upgrades include the one at the railroad tracks crossings, the intersection at Hanover Area High School, and finally the intersection at Dundee Cross Road.

Folks inside Austie's Family Restaurant at the Dundee intersection tell Newswatch 16 they are surprised this one was chosen for upgrades.

"If we can save one life then that's important, but is it a necessity? I would say they can walk up to Gerrity's and cross over at the light, but if they want to put one here, that's fine," says owner Alice Matyas.

These improvements are in areas of the Sans Souci that were repaved this year. The owner of Austie's Family Restaurant thinks these safety measures will compliment it nicely.

"Well, that's good, you know, everybody said when the highway was going to be fixed, it was going to be a racetrack. So far, I haven't heard of anything and the customers go nice and slow past here so we're happy," says Matyas.

"It's all about safety... the safety of everyone," adds Hero.

There is no word yet on when these upgrades will put in action on the Sans Souci Parkway.