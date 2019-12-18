House Impeaches President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. — For only the third time in U.S. history, the President has been impeached.

The House voted largely along party lines to approve both articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Those articles accuse him of abusing his power by asking the President of Ukraine to investigate political rival and Scranton native, Joe Biden.

The vote came as President Trump was holding a rally in Michigan.

3 comments

