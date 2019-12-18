House Impeaches President Trump
WASHINGTON, D.C. — For only the third time in U.S. history, the President has been impeached.
The House voted largely along party lines to approve both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
Those articles accuse him of abusing his power by asking the President of Ukraine to investigate political rival and Scranton native, Joe Biden.
The vote came as President Trump was holding a rally in Michigan.
3 comments
burtfan16
You had to mention that Biden was a Scranton native didn’t you? He’s not exactly a folk hero around here.
charlie waffles
What a waste of time !
truthbetold37
Clown show that is our political system. Who gives a sh*#?! I’ll vote for him again once he beats this bc he’s been the best thing for our country since God knows when.