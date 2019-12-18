Coat Drive Held in Montrose

Posted 5:56 pm, December 18, 2019, by

MONTROSE, Pa. — With frigid temperatures arriving Wednesday night, a coat drive couldn’t come at a better time.

It was held today at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Montrose.

Since October, the upper Susquehanna County Episcopal Parishes were able to provide more than 16-hundred coats for people in need.

Scarves, gloves, hats, snow pants and other pieces of clothing were also given out.

Organizers tell us this coat drive has been going on for 13 years in Susquehanna County.

