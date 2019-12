× Berwick Salvation Army Holds Annual Food and Toy Distribution

BERWICK, Pa. — The Berwick Salvation Army held its annual food and toy distribution.

People who received donations are very grateful for the help this time of year

“It’s great because when we’re struggling like this we can come here and get some help so my kids can come here and have a decent Christmas,” Brooke Daum of Berwick said.

The Berwick Salvation Army was able to help 300 families this Christmas in Columbia County.