Aulisio Resentenced for Murdering Ziemba Children in 1981

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man convicted of murdering two children in Lackawanna County more than 30 years ago was back in court Wednesday to be resentenced for his crime.

After hearing testimony Wednesday morning, Judge Vito Geroulo sentenced Joseph Aulisio to two consecutive 30-year life sentences.

Aulisio was just 15 years old when he kidnapped and shot Christopher Ziemba, 4, and Cheryl Ziemba, 8, in Old Forge in 1981. Autopsy results indicated the children had been killed by two blasts from a 12-gauge shotgun, fired from close range.

Aulisio was convicted in 1982 and sentenced to life in prison.

He was granted a new hearing based on U.S. Supreme Court rulings in 2012 and 2016 striking down automatic life sentences for juvenile offenders.

The judge noted that he did not see any remorse from Aulisio during the sentencing hearing.

Aulisio will be eligible for parole in 22 years when he is 75 years old.

