13-Year-Old Facing Charges After Making School Threat

Posted 4:42 pm, December 18, 2019, by

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A 13-year-old is facing charges for a threat against Lake Lehman Junior-Senior High School in Luzerne County.

Police tell us the threatening message was sent through the Snapchat social media app.

Officers say the threat was not credible, but because the boy’s comments instilled fear, they’re charging him with a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.