13-Year-Old Facing Charges After Making School Threat

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A 13-year-old is facing charges for a threat against Lake Lehman Junior-Senior High School in Luzerne County.

Police tell us the threatening message was sent through the Snapchat social media app.

Officers say the threat was not credible, but because the boy’s comments instilled fear, they’re charging him with a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.