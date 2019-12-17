Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll travel to Hoover Tractor of Mifflinburg to meet Roy Paige, the winner of the Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest. Plus, we'll follow along as students and faculty of Bloomsburg University conduct their Tree Swallow Project. We've got all that and more Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Meet the Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest Winner & Tree Swallow Project
