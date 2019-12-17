Protestors Push to Impeach President

Posted 5:33 pm, December 17, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — All over the country, people in favor of President Trump’s impeachment are rallying to send a message to the House of Representatives before their vote on Wednesday.

A rally on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre is one of some 500 “No One is Above the Law: Impeach and Remove” rallies scheduled to be taking place all over the country.

This was put together by an organization called MoveOn.

Folks at the rally in Wilkes-Barre are hoping these rallies will sway members of the House of Representatives to vote for the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

1 Comment

