ARCHBALD, Pa. — The power is back on at Sugarman’s Plaza in Lackawanna County.

Workers at P & R Discount in Eynon say the electricity had been off since Friday.

They were told the power was cut because the owner of the shopping plaza did not pay the electric bill.

A lawyer for Sugarman’s says the bill wasn’t paid because they’re appealing the electric rate they’re being charged.