Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Young Girls

WEST PITTSTON, Pa. — Police in West Pittston say 23-year-old Bruce Panattieri crept into both victim’s rooms as they were sleeping and sexually assaulted them several times.

Panattieri walked into the magistrate’s office in West Pittston to face his second slew of charges.

He was first charged with indecent assault in June. That same night he was arrested, a second accuser came forward with a similar story.

Court papers show the first alleged victim says the sexual assaults began when she was in fourth grade, she says Panattieri would come into her bedroom and groped her.

The second sister says the sexual assaults started when she was sixteen and have continued for two years.

The older girl woke up in the middle of the night saying she found Panattieri taking naked pictures of her as she slept and touching her.

The second sister says the assaults happened so frequently she started to barricade her room to protect herself from Panattieri.

He is free tonight after posting 25 thousand dollars bail.