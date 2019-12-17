The Valley View boys basketball team is off to a 4-1 start to the season. Junior guard Zack Kovalshik and head coach Mike Kurpis say the early success is thanks to the team's commitment to the defensive side of the ball.
Kovalchik, Cougars Cite Strong Defense for 4-1 Start
