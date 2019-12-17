Icy Start To Day In Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. -- Long before dawn, people were out in the Poconos, plowing, spreading salt, and chipping away at the ice.

"Yeah, it was pretty icy out, grass was crunchy. That's why we're salting, just all around, not much you can do besides that. If we have to chip it with a shovel, we will," said Marc Adames of Tannersville.

There was not snow to speak of but icy drizzle and freezing temperatures that turned a parking lot and many like it into sheets of ice.

It was the same story for vehicles. Many were left encased in ice.

"Thirty minutes to get it off, I just got up a little earlier," laughed Adan Rosa of Stroudsburg.

Main roadways were wet, but side streets, parking lots, and sidewalks were slick and treacherous.

"I saw like half an inch of ice and I didn't really know if I was going to make it to work. I was a little afraid of running off the road and getting hurt because of the dangerous conditions," said John Suk of East Stroudsburg.

