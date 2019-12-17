Gaming Officials: Sports Betting Wages Hits More Than $1 Billion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's casinos have a billion reasons to be happy this year.

The state's gaming control board says sports betting brought in more than one billion dollars in wagers since it launched last November.

It may be a little quiet inside the sports betting lounge at Mohegan Sun Pocono, but both here in this room and online, betting on sports is generating a lot of money.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board says since legal sports betting launched at casinos across the state last November, $1,165,194, 398 has been spent on wages.

Sports fans here say they were thrilled when this opened at the casino.

“It's beautiful, I come here basically every day,” said Christopher Musti from Scranton. “It relieves a lot stress out of my life as far as something to do because there's really not much to do in this area.”

“People love to gamble with sports, plain and simple answer, no other explanation for it. We love to gamble on sports,” said Kenneth McCloud from Wilkes-Barre.

Just this month, sports betting brought in $316,468,294 statewide; a 31 percent increase from the previous month.

$4.3 million of that was placed on bets here at Mohegan Sun.

“It's more convenient. And it's fun and I like to put in bets,” said Jay Lemoncelli from West Pittston.

Many said sports betting is their preferred type of gambling, saying they feel there`s less risk and it makes watching the games all the more exciting.

“Oh absolutely, that's what makes it fun,” said Lemoncelli.

“Once I watch a game, I'm into now because I got some money on it. So I cheer a little more inspiration you know what I`m saying?” laughed McCloud.

“Your money lasts longer, it's a lot better, I like the action here between all the sports channels they have,” said Musti.

Mohegan Sun officials say they will be adding five additional sports wagering kiosks due to demand.