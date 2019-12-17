Free Narcan Giveaway in Scranton

Posted 9:45 pm, December 17, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — A free giveaway of a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses.

Narcan kits were handed out here at Keyser Valley Community Center.

People could also learn how to administer the drug themselves and pick up information on addiction and recovery.

“This is available to them, that they can help out at any time and in particular now at the holidays. Holidays are a very difficult time for people in recovery,” CEO of Lakeside NEPA Richard Conaboy Jr. said.

According to the state health department, since the start of last year in Pennsylvania Narcan was used to bring back more than 27 thousand people who were overdosing on opioids.

