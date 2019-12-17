× End of an Era for Callie’s Pretzel Factory in Monroe County

BARRETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For the past 35 years, Gretchen Callie Reisenwitz and her husband Mark called Callie’s Pretzel Factory near Cresco home.

“This is what I’ve done my whole life,” said Gretchen Callie Reisenwitz, Callie’s Pretzel Factory.

Every day for more than three decades, Mark would show up bright and early to make pretzels.

Gretchen split her time, spending some here at the factory and some nearby, at her late father’s candy kitchen.

“I worked at the candy store the whole time. In like 1985, Mark and I wanted to do something different and my father said, ‘How about a pretzel factory?’ So then Mark and I started running this. Business was doing great, so I went back to the candy store and it’s just been crazy. It’s been a wonderful ride,” said Callie Reisenwitz.

But for this couple, the ride ends here.

Callie’s Pretzel Factory, along with the annual holiday candy cane demonstration will officially close on December 31.

Gretchen and Mark are headed for retirement.

“I am sad a bit, but I am ready to retire from this. We are getting kind of worn out and stuff. It will be sad the very last day,” said Mark Reisenwitz.

Even though the Pretzel Factory and Candy Cane show will wrap up at the end of the year, never fear because the candy shop just a few miles down the road will stay open.

Gretchen’s sister will continue running this sweet place.

Customers are sad to see Gretchen and Mark go but are happy a piece of the family tradition will live on.

“We are going to miss them. They’ve been in town a long time. They’ve been a staple and we are sorry to see them go,” said Joshua Yoder, Cresco.

Gretchen and Mark tell Newswatch 16 they will miss the customers who kept them going for so many years and can’t thank them enough for their loyalty.

But it’s time for these lovebirds to trade Pennsylvania’s four seasons, for all-year-round warmth in Florida.

“I just don’t like the snow and the cold. I am a warm bunny,” said Callie.

“I won’t have to make a pretzel too soon or for a long time,” Mark added.

You still have time to catch a candy cane demonstration. The final two shows are scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.